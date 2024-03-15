We Just Learned Something New About Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) This Week With Its 10.33% Gain

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 48.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.19% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $17.62, that puts it up 2.38 from that peak though still a striking 56.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.91. The company’s market capitalization is $15.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.25 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) registered a 5.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $18.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.33%, and it has moved by 52.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.13%. The short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 33.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Robinhood Markets Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares have gone up 69.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 132.79% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 105.30% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $506.65 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $554.48 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.35%. While earnings are projected to return 134.87% in 2024.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc insiders own 8.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.89%, with the float percentage being 84.77%. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 511 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.06 million shares (or 7.40% of all shares), a total value of $579.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.9 million shares, is of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $577.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 20.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.62 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $195.79 million.