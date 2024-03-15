Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Has Lost -25.04% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares were 26.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.62% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the WBD share is $15.56, that puts it down -82.42 from that peak though still a striking 5.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $20.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.85 million shares over the past three months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) registered a -3.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.62% in intraday trading to $8.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by -10.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.29%. The short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is 94.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares have gone down -25.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.44% against 24.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 58.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.27 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.34 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.7 billion and $10.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then drop by -0.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 75.30% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc insiders own 9.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.96%, with the float percentage being 69.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,623 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 248.1 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 68.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $855.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.78 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $661.89 million.