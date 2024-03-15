Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Drops -38.62% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 5.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the URG share is $2.01, that puts it down -38.62 from that peak though still a striking 43.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $408.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $1.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.17%, and it has moved by -18.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.16%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 5.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.