Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Drops -38.62% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 5.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the URG share is $2.01, that puts it down -38.62 from that peak though still a striking 43.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $408.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $1.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.17%, and it has moved by -18.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.16%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 5.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone down -4.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.67% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 148.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.12 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 86.67% in 2024.
URG Dividends
Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders
Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.73%, with the float percentage being 61.76%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.94 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $27.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 15.23 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.99 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 14.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.38 million, or about 5.03% of the stock, which is worth about $20.61 million.