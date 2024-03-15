Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS)

During the last session, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.99% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the IHS share is $10.13, that puts it down -236.54 from that peak though still a striking 27.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.61K shares over the past three months.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) registered a 5.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.99% in intraday trading to $3.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.47%, and it has moved by -4.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.37%. The short interest in IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IHS Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) shares have gone down -37.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 176.39% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $406.09 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.16 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $602.53 million and $546.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.60% and then drop by -18.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -71.37%. While earnings are projected to return 106.19% in 2024.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

IHS Holding Ltd insiders own 32.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.63%, with the float percentage being 69.04%. Korea Investment Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.67 million shares (or 6.53% of all shares), a total value of $211.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $3.66 million.