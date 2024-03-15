The Time To Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Is Now

During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BW share is $6.64, that puts it down -418.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $114.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $1.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.33%, and it has moved by 8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.38%. The short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 3.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.9 million and $213.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.96%. While earnings are projected to return 102.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.99% per annum.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc insiders own 5.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.90%, with the float percentage being 87.70%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.29 million shares (or 30.63% of all shares), a total value of $161.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.43 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $12.54 million.