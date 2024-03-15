The Time Is Right To Purchase CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD)

During the last session, CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.18% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CRMD share is $6.09, that puts it down -45.69 from that peak though still a striking 38.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $229.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 437.99K shares over the past three months.
CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information
CorMedix Inc (CRMD) registered a 7.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.18% in intraday trading to $4.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.47%, and it has moved by 35.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.76%. The short interest in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) is 7.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.44 day(s) to cover.
CorMedix Inc (CRMD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that CorMedix Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CorMedix Inc (CRMD) shares have gone up 8.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.49% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -4.00% in the quarter after that.
Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.58%. While earnings are projected to return 18.55% in 2024.
CRMD Dividends
CorMedix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders
CorMedix Inc insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.31%, with the float percentage being 34.82%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 5.39% of all shares), a total value of $11.7 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.8 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $4.11 million.