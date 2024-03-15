The Future Belongs To Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.09% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the ARWR share is $42.48, that puts it down -54.92 from that peak though still a striking 24.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) registered a -4.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.09% in intraday trading to $27.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.41%, and it has moved by -8.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.24%. The short interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.67 day(s) to cover.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares have gone down -6.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.63% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -135.60% this quarter and then jump 34.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.87 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.52 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.19%. While earnings are projected to return -40.09% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.33% per annum.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.26%, with the float percentage being 68.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.81 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $456.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $391.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $115.06 million.