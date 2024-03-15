The Current Price For Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.04% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SECO share is $2.73, that puts it down -468.75 from that peak though still a striking 45.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $0.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 381.68K shares over the past three months.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information
The stock spiked 11.04% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -14.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.10%. The short interest in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) is 16360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.77 million by the end of Sep 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.30% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.95%.
SECO Dividends
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 29 and January 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders
Secoo Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.55%, with the float percentage being 10.55%. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2632.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2237.0 market value.