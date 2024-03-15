The Current Price For Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.04% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SECO share is $2.73, that puts it down -468.75 from that peak though still a striking 45.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $0.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 381.68K shares over the past three months.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

The stock spiked 11.04% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -14.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.10%. The short interest in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) is 16360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.