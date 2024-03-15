The $6.99 Is The Price At Which Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. The 52-week high for the UA share is $8.99, that puts it down -28.61 from that peak though still a striking 16.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.
Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information
The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.06%, and it has moved by -13.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.51%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is 11.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.
Under Armour Inc (UA) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Jun 2024. While earnings are projected to return -9.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.80% per annum.
UA Dividends
Under Armour Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders
Under Armour Inc insiders own 17.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.79%, with the float percentage being 91.84%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.27 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $223.22 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 19.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.12 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc (UA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.43 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $36.43 million.