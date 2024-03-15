The $6.99 Is The Price At Which Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. The 52-week high for the UA share is $8.99, that puts it down -28.61 from that peak though still a striking 16.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.06%, and it has moved by -13.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.51%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is 11.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.