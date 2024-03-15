The $0.32 Is The Price At Which Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $0.43, that puts it down -34.37 from that peak though still a striking 34.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $164.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $0.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.37%, and it has moved by 32.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.07%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 6.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.73 day(s) to cover.