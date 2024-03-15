SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.41% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the SOS share is $9.50, that puts it down -578.57 from that peak though still a striking -0.71% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $418.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 387.55K shares over the past three months.
SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information
SOS Limited ADR (SOS) registered a -5.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.41% in intraday trading to $1.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.19%, and it has moved by -59.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.18%. The short interest in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.
SOS Limited ADR (SOS) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% and then jump by 200.90% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.69%.
SOS Dividends
SOS Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders
SOS Limited ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.05%, with the float percentage being 0.05%. Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 57156.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.