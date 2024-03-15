Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Declined -16.88% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares were 3.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.78% or -$2.33. The 52-week high for the SMAR share is $52.81, that puts it down -39.08 from that peak though still a striking 1.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) registered a -5.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.78% in intraday trading to $37.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by -16.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.86%. The short interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is 3.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smartsheet Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) shares have gone down -9.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.71% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then jump 43.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263.61 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $279.86 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.72%. While earnings are projected to return 27.93% in 2024.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 05 and June 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Smartsheet Inc insiders own 2.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.57%, with the float percentage being 94.37%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.85 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $606.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $499.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $149.13 million.