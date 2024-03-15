Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Fall -37.67% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.51% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SCLX share is $16.90, that puts it down -1115.83 from that peak though still a striking 35.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $231.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 945.44K shares over the past three months.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information
The stock spiked 4.51% in intraday trading to $1.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -11.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.52%. The short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.83 day(s) to cover.
Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Scilex Holding Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) shares have gone down -37.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.65% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.39 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 41.76% in 2024.
SCLX Dividends
Scilex Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders
Scilex Holding Company insiders own 37.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.00%, with the float percentage being 25.69%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $40.8 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.4 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $14.26 million.