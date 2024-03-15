Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL)

During the recent session, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 2.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $58.23, that puts it down -35.14 from that peak though still a striking 21.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.68. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.75 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $43.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.49%, and it has moved by 0.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.12%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is 18.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) shares have gone down -5.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.28% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then drop -21.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.41 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.15 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.43 billion and $14.18 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.60% and then jump by 6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.56%. While earnings are projected to return -4.08% in 2024, the next five years will return 42.79% per annum.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.29%, with the float percentage being 70.62%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 850 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.77 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.56 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $896.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.14 million, or about 4.55% of the stock, which is worth about $665.9 million.