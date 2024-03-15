Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK)’s 65.17% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PACK share is $7.23, that puts it up 1.63 from that peak though still a striking 64.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $607.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.04K shares over the past three months.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information
Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $7.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.17%, and it has moved by 69.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.38%. The short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.18 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.54 million and $81.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.10% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 86.94%. While earnings are projected to return 34.86% in 2024.
PACK Dividends
Ranpak Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders
Ranpak Holdings Corp insiders own 9.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.41%, with the float percentage being 99.38%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 38.40% of all shares), a total value of $138.0 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Soros Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.93 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $5.75 million.