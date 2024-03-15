Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK)’s 65.17% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PACK share is $7.23, that puts it up 1.63 from that peak though still a striking 64.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $607.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.04K shares over the past three months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $7.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.17%, and it has moved by 69.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.38%. The short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.