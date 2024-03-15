Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -23.03% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.87% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PLX share is $3.55, that puts it down -159.12 from that peak though still a striking 11.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $99.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.88K shares over the past three months.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) registered a -9.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.87% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by -3.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.16%. The short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 6.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.02 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares have gone down -21.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 135.48% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.2 million by the end of Mar 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.43%.
PLX Dividends
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.06%, with the float percentage being 15.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 3.69% of all shares), a total value of $5.28 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.46 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.