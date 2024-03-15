ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Rose 17.07% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -8.14%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.70% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ACDC share is $16.89, that puts it down -116.82 from that peak though still a striking 17.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.72K shares over the past three months.
ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information
ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) registered a 5.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.70% in intraday trading to $7.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by 13.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.34%. The short interest in ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) is 5.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.39 day(s) to cover.
ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ProFrac Holding Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) shares have gone down -29.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.13% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.10% this quarter and then drop -88.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $489.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $602.05 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $794.1 million and $893.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -38.40% and then drop by -32.60% in the coming quarter.
While earnings are projected to return 369.65% in 2024, the next five years will return -12.20% per annum.
ACDC Dividends
ProFrac Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.