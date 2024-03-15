Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Has Been Rising 12.54% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.91% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the OMER share is $7.80, that puts it down -111.96 from that peak though still a striking 75.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $231.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 661.70K shares over the past three months.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Omeros Corporation (OMER) registered a -8.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.91% in intraday trading to $3.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.58%, and it has moved by 1.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.39%. The short interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is 13.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.69 day(s) to cover.