Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Are Up 64.46%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 32.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NU share is $11.67, that puts it down -0.43 from that peak though still a striking 64.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.13. The company’s market capitalization is $55.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.57 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $11.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.96%, and it has moved by 17.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.38%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 73.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares have gone up 53.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.83% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.00% and then jump by 43.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 62.93% in 2024.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders own 21.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.42%, with the float percentage being 90.15%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 691 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 344.54 million shares, is of Galileo (ptc) Ltd’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 54.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $429.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.73 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $348.64 million.