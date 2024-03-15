Now Is The Time To Buy Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)

During the last session, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.57% or -$3.33. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $62.21, that puts it down -10.26 from that peak though still a striking 78.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.35. The company’s market capitalization is $4.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information
Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) registered a -5.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.57% in intraday trading to $56.42, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.81%, and it has moved by 20.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 286.17%. The short interest in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 7.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.18 day(s) to cover.
Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Biohaven Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) shares have gone up 196.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.09% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.50% this quarter and then drop -19.70% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return -6.81% in 2024.
BHVN Dividends
Biohaven Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders
Biohaven Ltd insiders own 12.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.89%, with the float percentage being 102.48%. Stifel Financial Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $134.42 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $127.18 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $29.22 million.