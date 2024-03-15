Now Is A Good Time To Buy Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG)

During the last session, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. The 52-week high for the NG share is $6.68, that puts it down -157.92 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $866.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.77%, and it has moved by 10.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.32%. The short interest in Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is 10.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.28 day(s) to cover.