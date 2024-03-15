Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT)

During the last session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s traded shares were 6.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.05% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the KITT share is $3.22, that puts it down -1188.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $12.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.49 million shares over the past three months.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information
Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) registered a 25.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.05% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.30%, and it has moved by -11.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.77%. The short interest in Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89.00% and then jump by 316.70% in the coming quarter.
KITT Dividends
Nauticus Robotics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders
Nauticus Robotics Inc insiders own 55.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.44%, with the float percentage being 28.10%. Harvard Management Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 98330.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47153.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $91948.0.