Now Is A Good Time To Buy Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST)

During the recent session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares were 3.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HST share is $21.31, that puts it down -3.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.33. The company’s market capitalization is $14.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.56 million shares over the past three months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $20.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by 6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.93%. The short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) is 37.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) shares have gone up 28.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.04% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.69%. While earnings are projected to return -5.45% in 2024, the next five years will return 28.40% per annum.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.12%, with the float percentage being 105.51%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 916 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 118.78 million shares (or 16.84% of all shares), a total value of $2.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 30.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $553.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.22 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $374.02 million.