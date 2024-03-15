Now Is A Good Time To Buy Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH)

During the recent session, Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.79% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the GRPH share is $3.00, that puts it up 7.12 from that peak though still a striking 56.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $188.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.48K shares over the past three months.
Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information
Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) registered a 31.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.79% in intraday trading to $3.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.06%, and it has moved by 58.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.30%. The short interest in Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.
Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.40% this quarter and then jump 89.70% in the quarter after that.
GRPH Dividends
Graphite Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders
Graphite Bio Inc insiders own 9.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.43%, with the float percentage being 92.96%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.54 million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $22.2 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 8.46 million shares, is of Samsara BioCapital, LLC’s that is approximately 14.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.99 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 million.