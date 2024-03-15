Now Is A Good Time To Buy Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH)

During the recent session, Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.79% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the GRPH share is $3.00, that puts it up 7.12 from that peak though still a striking 56.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $188.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 379.48K shares over the past three months.

Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) registered a 31.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.79% in intraday trading to $3.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.06%, and it has moved by 58.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.30%. The short interest in Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.