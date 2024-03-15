Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN)

During the recent session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the ELVN share is $24.22, that puts it down -120.58 from that peak though still a striking 10.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $452.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73740.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 138.57K shares over the past three months.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $10.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.16%, and it has moved by -36.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.43%. The short interest in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 31.24 day(s) to cover.