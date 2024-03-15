Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC)

During the last session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $86.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.16K shares over the past three months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.84%, and it has moved by -24.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.34%. The short interest in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is 6.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.74 day(s) to cover.