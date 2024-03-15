Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC)

During the last session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $86.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.16K shares over the past three months.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $0.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.84%, and it has moved by -24.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.34%. The short interest in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is 6.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.74 day(s) to cover.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) shares have gone down -53.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.76% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.94 million and $5.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -57.90% and then drop by -52.40% in the coming quarter.
While earnings are projected to return 92.17% in 2024.
RNAC Dividends
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders
Cartesian Therapeutics Inc insiders own 30.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.66%, with the float percentage being 58.63%.