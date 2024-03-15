Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)

During the last session, Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.62% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CARA share is $6.06, that puts it down -667.09 from that peak though still a striking 36.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $42.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 980.19K shares over the past three months.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cara Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) shares have gone down -56.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.92% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.40% this quarter and then jump 56.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -69.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.17 million and $6.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -70.80% and then drop by -74.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2024.

CARA Dividends

Cara Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)’s Major holders

Cara Therapeutics Inc insiders own 14.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.62%, with the float percentage being 53.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $10.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 million.