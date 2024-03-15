Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI)

During the recent session, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $25.58, that puts it down -114.96 from that peak though still a striking 26.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.02 million shares over the past three months.
Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information
Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $11.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.92%, and it has moved by 18.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.58%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is 26.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.
Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Bilibili Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares have gone down -14.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.89% against 26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $776.81 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $837.06 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $712.65 million and $721.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.30%. While earnings are projected to return 78.15% in 2024.
BILI Dividends
Bilibili Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.