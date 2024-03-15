Now Is A Good Time To Buy Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS)

During the last session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 19.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $9.25, that puts it down -3.01 from that peak though still a striking 30.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $33.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.45 million shares over the past three months.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $8.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by 26.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.35%. The short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 36.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.