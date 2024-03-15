Now Is A Good Time To Buy Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

During the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.40% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ADPT share is $9.08, that puts it down -178.53 from that peak though still a striking 19.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $472.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) registered a -4.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.40% in intraday trading to $3.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.51%, and it has moved by -9.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.95%. The short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 8.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.39 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares have gone down -50.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.07% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.21 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.36 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.91%. While earnings are projected to return 15.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.60% per annum.
ADPT Dividends
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.58%, with the float percentage being 100.42%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 20.74% of all shares), a total value of $201.26 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80.87 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $26.43 million.