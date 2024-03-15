NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Jumped 5.74% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares were 2.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.35% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the NN share is $6.07, that puts it down -43.16 from that peak though still a striking 62.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $467.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 818.96K shares over the past three months.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information
NextNav Inc (NN) registered a -24.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.35% in intraday trading to $4.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by 5.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.30%. The short interest in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) is 8.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.93 day(s) to cover.
NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that NextNav Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextNav Inc (NN) shares have gone down -26.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.73% against 20.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return 10.61% in 2024.
NN Dividends
NextNav Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders
NextNav Inc insiders own 43.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.57%, with the float percentage being 95.50%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 13.01% of all shares), a total value of $41.68 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 8.19 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.08 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextNav Inc (NN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $3.49 million.