Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Have Jumped 145.91% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LXEH share is $6.96, that puts it down -28.65 from that peak though still a striking 92.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $36.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.66K shares over the past three months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $5.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.20%, and it has moved by 16.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.54%. The short interest in Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) is 10690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.