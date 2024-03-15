Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) At $5.07 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LAAC share is $9.39, that puts it down -85.21 from that peak though still a striking 24.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.84. The company’s market capitalization is $813.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $5.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.78%, and it has moved by 24.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.62%. The short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is 11.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.07 day(s) to cover.
Statistics show that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) shares have gone down -34.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 121.18% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.5 million by the end of Mar 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.72%. While earnings are projected to return 162.78% in 2024.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp insiders own 14.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.05%, with the float percentage being 37.38%.