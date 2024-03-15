LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) Is Up 85.71% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 104.46% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s traded shares were 18.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 83.16% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the LIAN share is $0.19, that puts it up 45.71 from that peak though still a striking 85.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $37.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.37 million shares over the past three months.

LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

LianBio ADR (LIAN) registered a 83.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 83.16% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.39%, and it has moved by 92.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 448.92%. The short interest in LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.