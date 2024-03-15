LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) Is Up 85.71% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 104.46% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s traded shares were 18.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 83.16% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the LIAN share is $0.19, that puts it up 45.71 from that peak though still a striking 85.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $37.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.37 million shares over the past three months.
LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information
LianBio ADR (LIAN) registered a 83.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 83.16% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.39%, and it has moved by 92.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 448.92%. The short interest in LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.
LianBio ADR (LIAN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that LianBio ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LianBio ADR (LIAN) shares have gone up 450.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 335.29% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.40% this quarter and then jump 59.10% in the quarter after that.
LIAN Dividends
LianBio ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders
LianBio ADR insiders own 5.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.99%, with the float percentage being 83.95%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.56 million shares (or 53.71% of all shares), a total value of $131.23 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.69 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LianBio ADR (LIAN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 million.