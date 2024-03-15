Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.32% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the KVYO share is $39.47, that puts it down -65.15 from that peak though still a striking -0.13% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.93. The company’s market capitalization is $6.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) registered a -3.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.32% in intraday trading to $23.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.33%, and it has moved by -19.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Klaviyo Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.05 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.9 million by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 23.92% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.90% per annum.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
Klaviyo Inc insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.58%, with the float percentage being 44.84%.