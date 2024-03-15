JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) Rose 16.67% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -45.13%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.61% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the JOAN share is $2.27, that puts it down -845.83 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 321.75K shares over the past three months.
JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information
JOANN Inc (JOAN) registered a 18.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.61% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.23%, and it has moved by -59.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.98%. The short interest in JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.59 day(s) to cover.
JOANN Inc (JOAN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that JOANN Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JOANN Inc (JOAN) shares have gone down -73.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.47% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 228.60% this quarter and then jump 26.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $709.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $470.9 million by the end of Apr 2024.
While earnings are projected to return -176.47% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.30% per annum.
JOAN Dividends
JOANN Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders
JOANN Inc insiders own 3.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.16%, with the float percentage being 75.10%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.34 million shares (or 67.64% of all shares), a total value of $24.77 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 4.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.75 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOANN Inc (JOAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.