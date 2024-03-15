Is PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Hit More of the Losses Given A -169.14% Dip From High?

During the recent session, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.18% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $2.18, that puts it down -169.14 from that peak though still a striking 46.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $60.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 701.41K shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) registered a 4.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.18% in intraday trading to $0.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.21%, and it has moved by -29.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.57%. The short interest in PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 4.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.45 day(s) to cover.