Is Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares were 4.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ET share is $15.28, that puts it down -0.07 from that peak though still a striking 25.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.45. The company’s market capitalization is $51.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.91 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $15.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.63%, and it has moved by 8.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.93%. The short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 38.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Transfer LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have gone up 12.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.11% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.90% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.5 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.55 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.88%. While earnings are projected to return 34.97% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.20% per annum.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Energy Transfer LP is 1.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.18%, with the float percentage being 38.03%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 153.27 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.66 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $833.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 62.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $769.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.81 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $419.26 million.