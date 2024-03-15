Is Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 23.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.66% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $19.99, that puts it down -8.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $33.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.92 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc (CPNG) registered a -5.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.66% in intraday trading to $18.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by 26.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.02%. The short interest in Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 23.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.