Is Beyond Inc’s (NYSE: BYON) -0.40% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the BYON share is $39.27, that puts it down -13.56 from that peak though still a striking 60.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.
Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information
Beyond Inc (BYON) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $34.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.40%, and it has moved by 39.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.60%. The short interest in Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) is 4.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.
Beyond Inc (BYON) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Beyond Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Inc (BYON) shares have gone up 61.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.54% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -680.00% this quarter and then drop -2,550.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $399.31 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $469.78 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.08%. While earnings are projected to return 17.51% in 2024.
BYON Dividends
Beyond Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.