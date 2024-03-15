Investing In XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 3.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.09% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $23.62, that puts it down -144.01 from that peak though still a striking 22.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $7.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.46 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) registered a 3.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.09% in intraday trading to $9.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by 7.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.51%. The short interest in XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is 47.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares have gone down -47.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.88% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.90% this quarter and then jump 24.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 154.10% and then jump by 180.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.23%. While earnings are projected to return 12.99% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.74% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc ADR insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.18%, with the float percentage being 15.36%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.16 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $176.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.06 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $161.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 6.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $61.51 million.