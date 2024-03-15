Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Shares Have Been Down About -33.29% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the IAS share is $20.88, that puts it down -117.5 from that peak though still a striking 5.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $9.60, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.31%, and it has moved by -38.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.65%. The short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) shares have gone down -23.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400.00% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.11 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.39 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $102.98 million and $112.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 382.84% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.73%, with the float percentage being 95.27%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 77.66 million shares (or 49.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.72 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $408.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $32.36 million.