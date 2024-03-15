How Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -14.88% YTD?

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 2.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $0.60, that puts it down -172.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $46.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.93K shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.76%, and it has moved by 1.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.64%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 4.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.95 day(s) to cover.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone down -41.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.3 million and $22.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.40% and then jump by 40.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2024.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.18%, with the float percentage being 23.28%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.76 million shares (or 4.96% of all shares), a total value of $3.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.29 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.09 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.81 million.