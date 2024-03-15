Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Stock Jumped 13.26% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares were 5.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the HPE share is $20.07, that puts it down -16.35 from that peak though still a striking 20.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $22.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.36 million shares over the past three months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $17.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.11%, and it has moved by 13.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.01%. The short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is 32.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) shares have gone up 0.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.56% against -8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.83 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.47 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.61%. While earnings are projected to return -12.68% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 28 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.51%, with the float percentage being 84.00%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,269 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 157.38 million shares (or 12.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 135.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 41.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $699.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.41 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $678.94 million.