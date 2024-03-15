Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) Have Dropped -12.92% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $14.71, that puts it down -1401.02 from that peak though still a striking 29.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 786.66K shares over the past three months.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $0.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.52%, and it has moved by 31.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.51%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) is 36250.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.32%.
GROM Dividends
Grom Social Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders
Grom Social Enterprises Inc insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.27%, with the float percentage being 16.28%. Weaver Consulting Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10751.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $14728.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2219.0 shares, is of Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13890.0.