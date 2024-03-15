Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) Have Dropped -12.92% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $14.71, that puts it down -1401.02 from that peak though still a striking 29.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 786.66K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $0.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.52%, and it has moved by 31.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.51%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) is 36250.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.