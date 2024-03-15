Given A -22.51% Drop From High, Can UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 35.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.88% or -$1.68. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $27.87, that puts it down -22.51 from that peak though still a striking 45.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.38. The company’s market capitalization is $12.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.42 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc (PATH) registered a -6.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.88% in intraday trading to $22.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -8.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.43%. The short interest in UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 17.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.