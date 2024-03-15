For Risk-Tolerant Investors, PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.90% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the PWFL share is $3.60, that puts it up 4.51 from that peak though still a striking 56.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $140.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 184.10K shares over the past three months.

PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) registered a 5.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.90% in intraday trading to $3.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.45%, and it has moved by 20.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.61%. The short interest in PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) is 4.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 34.16 day(s) to cover.

PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PowerFleet Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) shares have gone up 72.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 167.86% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -212.50% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 91.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.72 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 189.68% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PWFL Dividends

PowerFleet Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s Major holders

PowerFleet Inc insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.53%, with the float percentage being 89.22%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 13.95% of all shares), a total value of $15.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.6 million shares, is of Lynrock Lake LP’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $2.73 million.