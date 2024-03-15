Following Its 52-Week Low, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST)’S Share Price Rose 25.71% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -18.52%

During the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the LFST share is $9.59, that puts it down -50.31 from that peak though still a striking 25.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information
LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.48% in intraday trading to $6.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.57%, and it has moved by -3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.59%. The short interest in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is 27.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.86 day(s) to cover.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that LifeStance Health Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares have gone down -7.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.14% against 14.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.99 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $304.98 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.90%. While earnings are projected to return 43.34% in 2024.
LFST Dividends
LifeStance Health Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders
LifeStance Health Group Inc insiders own 13.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.78%, with the float percentage being 100.06%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 billion in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 45.73 million shares, is of Summit Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $417.56 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.36 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $43.89 million.