Does Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) Still Look Attractive After A -9.76% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares were 3.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GLMD share is $7.80, that puts it down -2194.12 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 76520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 101.44K shares over the past three months.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $0.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.76%, and it has moved by -6.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.11%. The short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 40950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
GLMD Dividends
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd insiders own 5.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.16%, with the float percentage being 15.03%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 89853.0 shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 25597.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $76535.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 20401.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60998.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1813.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $8357.0.