Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) At $19.36 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $23.90, that puts it down -23.45 from that peak though still a striking 62.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.63% in intraday trading to $19.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.03%, and it has moved by -12.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.17%. The short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 9.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares have gone up 28.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 225.00% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.72 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.42 million by the end of Jul 2024.
While earnings are projected to return 39.84% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.
CRDO Dividends
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 29 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 20.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.19%, with the float percentage being 89.83%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.63 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $218.92 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 10.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $189.96 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 11.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $43.81 million.